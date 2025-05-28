No matter how cynical the overall market is SmartRent Inc (SMRT) performance over the last week is recorded -3.24%

On Tuesday, SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) was 5.19% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. A 52-week range for SMRT has been $0.67 – $2.61.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 44.31%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -100.00%. With a float of $170.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 494 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.87%, operating margin of -39.39%, and the pretax margin is -39.7%.

SmartRent Inc (SMRT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SmartRent Inc stocks. The insider ownership of SmartRent Inc is 9.16%, while institutional ownership is 63.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13 ’25, was worth 49,999. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 43,859 shares at a rate of $1.14, taking the stock ownership to the 43,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 125,000 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $150,000. This insider now owns 229,965 shares in total.

SmartRent Inc (SMRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SmartRent Inc (SMRT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SmartRent Inc (SMRT)

The latest stats from [SmartRent Inc, SMRT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.29 million was inferior to 1.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, SmartRent Inc’s (SMRT) raw stochastic average was set at 14.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9510, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4377. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8563. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8757. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9113. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8013, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7657. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7463.

SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) Key Stats

There are 188,179K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 157.50 million. As of now, sales total 174,890 K while income totals -33,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 41,340 K while its last quarter net income were -40,180 K.