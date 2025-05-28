No matter how cynical the overall market is Steelcase, Inc (SCS) performance over the last week is recorded 1.45%

On Tuesday, Steelcase, Inc (NYSE: SCS) was 4.06% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $10.09. A 52-week range for SCS has been $9.31 – $14.74.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -1.79% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.24%. With a float of $85.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.28%, operating margin of 5.19%, and the pretax margin is 4.24%.

Steelcase, Inc (SCS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Steelcase, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Steelcase, Inc is 25.73%, while institutional ownership is 74.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14 ’25, was worth 60,757. In this transaction VP, Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $10.13, taking the stock ownership to the 139,912 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,000 for $10.13, making the entire transaction worth $60,756.

Steelcase, Inc (SCS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.24% per share during the next fiscal year.

Steelcase, Inc (NYSE: SCS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Steelcase, Inc (SCS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Steelcase, Inc (SCS)

Steelcase, Inc (NYSE: SCS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Steelcase, Inc’s (SCS) raw stochastic average was set at 34.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.69 in the near term. At $10.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.59.

Steelcase, Inc (NYSE: SCS) Key Stats

There are 114,641K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.21 billion. As of now, sales total 3,166 M while income totals 120,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 788,000 K while its last quarter net income were 27,600 K.