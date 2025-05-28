No matter how cynical the overall market is, Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) performance over the last week is recorded 3.22%

on Tuesday, Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) opened higher 8.19% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.15. Price fluctuations for INN have ranged from $3.57 to $7.22 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 18.42%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -100.00% at the time writing. With a float of $106.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 85 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.21%, operating margin of 9.82%, and the pretax margin is 3.91%.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Summit Hotel Properties Inc is 5.52%, while institutional ownership is 89.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 75,167. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,270 shares at a rate of $4.62, taking the stock ownership to the 231,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 21,207 for $6.38, making the entire transaction worth $135,301. This insider now owns 1,578,793 shares in total.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)

Looking closely at Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s (INN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.06. However, in the short run, Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.59. Second resistance stands at $4.70. The third major resistance level sits at $4.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.03.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) Key Stats

There are currently 112,221K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 575.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 731,780 K according to its annual income of 41,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 184,480 K and its income totaled -710 K.