No matter how cynical the overall market is, Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) performance over the last week is recorded 22.53%

Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $72.28. Over the past 52 weeks, URBN has traded in a range of $33.86-$73.68.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 7.81%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.06%. With a float of $58.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 29000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.79%, operating margin of 8.62%, and the pretax margin is 9.01%.

Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Urban Outfitters, Inc is 37.26%, while institutional ownership is 73.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 510,691. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 35,000 for $74.15, making the entire transaction worth $2,595,150.

Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.91% during the next five years compared to 20.59% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Urban Outfitters, Inc’s (URBN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.77, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.32 million, its volume of 5.11 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.18.

During the past 100 days, Urban Outfitters, Inc’s (URBN) raw stochastic average was set at 99.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $76.52 in the near term. At $77.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $79.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $69.60.

Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.74 billion has total of 92,661K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,551 M in contrast with the sum of 402,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,636 M and last quarter income was 120,300 K.