No matter how cynical the overall market is, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) performance over the last week is recorded 14.93%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) kicked off on Tuesday, up 14.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.38. Over the past 52 weeks, EVTL has traded in a range of $2.76-$15.99.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.32% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 109.98%. With a float of $67.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.60 million.

The firm has a total of 368 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.21%, operating margin of -540.97%, and the pretax margin is -6908.95%.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Vertical Aerospace Ltd is 19.66%, while institutional ownership is 69.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 1,340,000. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 250,000 for $4.31, making the entire transaction worth $1,077,500.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 70.51% during the next five years compared to -230.03% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s (EVTL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vertical Aerospace Ltd, EVTL], we can find that recorded value of 0.52 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s (EVTL) raw stochastic average was set at 28.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.99. The third major resistance level sits at $7.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.74.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 521.15 million has total of 84,603K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -998,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 498,420 K.