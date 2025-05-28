No matter how cynical the overall market is, Vtex (VTEX) performance over the last week is recorded 2.83%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) stock price up 5.49% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.19. VTEX’s price has ranged from $4.20 to $8.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 30.81%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 71.36%. With a float of $52.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.87 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1368 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.17%, operating margin of 4.89%, and the pretax margin is 7.04%.

Vtex (VTEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Vtex is 67.17%, while institutional ownership is 19.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 12,600. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 106,249 for $5.94, making the entire transaction worth $631,119.

Vtex (VTEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.36% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vtex’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vtex (VTEX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.84 million, its volume of 1.17 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Vtex’s (VTEX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.73 in the near term. At $6.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.09.

Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.19 billion, the company has a total of 182,799K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 226,710 K while annual income is 12,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 54,170 K while its latest quarter income was 860 K.