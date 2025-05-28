No matter how cynical the overall market is, Wendy’s Co (WEN) performance over the last week is recorded -9.16%

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) kicked off on Tuesday, down -2.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.44. Over the past 52 weeks, WEN has traded in a range of $11.23-$20.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.68%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.75%. With a float of $174.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $195.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.66%, operating margin of 14.66%, and the pretax margin is 13.97%.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Wendy’s Co is 9.03%, while institutional ownership is 89.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 17,025. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $11.35, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief People Officer bought 1,750 for $11.60, making the entire transaction worth $20,300. This insider now owns 85,562 shares in total.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.02% during the next five years compared to 12.83% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wendy’s Co’s (WEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wendy’s Co (WEN)

Looking closely at Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN), its last 5-days average volume was 4.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Wendy’s Co’s (WEN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.97. However, in the short run, Wendy’s Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.48. Second resistance stands at $11.75. The third major resistance level sits at $11.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.62.

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.15 billion has total of 192,025K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,246 M in contrast with the sum of 194,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 523,470 K and last quarter income was 39,230 K.