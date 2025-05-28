Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) 20 Days SMA touches 6.30%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) stock price up 3.00% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $105.78. NTRS’s price has ranged from $79.68 to $114.67 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 20.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.36%. With a float of $191.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 87.09%, operating margin of 16.47%, and the pretax margin is 25.16%.

Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Northern Trust Corp is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 86.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 535,772. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,076 shares at a rate of $105.55, taking the stock ownership to the 13,999 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 500 for $105.28, making the entire transaction worth $52,640. This insider now owns 12,213 shares in total.

Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.98% during the next five years compared to 8.07% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Northern Trust Corp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.71, a number that is poised to hit 2.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

Looking closely at Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.4 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.59.

During the past 100 days, Northern Trust Corp’s (NTRS) raw stochastic average was set at 82.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.71. However, in the short run, Northern Trust Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $109.83. Second resistance stands at $110.72. The third major resistance level sits at $112.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $104.61.

Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.19 billion, the company has a total of 194,539K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,876 M while annual income is 2,031 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,513 M while its latest quarter income was 392,000 K.