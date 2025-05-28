NOV Inc (NOV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.15%

NOV Inc (NYSE: NOV) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.14. Over the past 52 weeks, NOV has traded in a range of $10.84-$21.20.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 3.09% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.78%. With a float of $371.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $378.08 million.

In an organization with 34010 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.16%, operating margin of 11.31%, and the pretax margin is 8.92%.

NOV Inc (NOV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of NOV Inc is 1.03%, while institutional ownership is 100.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’24, was worth 28,722. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,784 shares at a rate of $16.10, taking the stock ownership to the 110,951 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07 ’24, when Company’s insider sold 29,410 for $16.49, making the entire transaction worth $485,085. This insider now owns 61,752 shares in total.

NOV Inc (NOV) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.78% per share during the next fiscal year.

NOV Inc (NYSE: NOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NOV Inc’s (NOV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NOV Inc (NOV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.04 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, NOV Inc’s (NOV) raw stochastic average was set at 25.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.06. However, in the short run, NOV Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.41. Second resistance stands at $12.51. The third major resistance level sits at $12.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.91. The third support level lies at $11.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

NOV Inc (NYSE: NOV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.62 billion has total of 375,738K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,870 M in contrast with the sum of 635,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,103 M and last quarter income was 73,000 K.