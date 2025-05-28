Now that Applied Therapeutics Inc’s volume has hit 1.55 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) was -6.37% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. A 52-week range for APLT has been $0.29 – $10.62.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -19.09%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.30%. With a float of $117.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 35 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.15%, operating margin of -41030.19%, and the pretax margin is -16419.25%.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Applied Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Applied Therapeutics Inc is 16.97%, while institutional ownership is 74.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 4,561. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 10,366 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 890,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 14,502 for $0.44, making the entire transaction worth $6,381. This insider now owns 390,459 shares in total.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.56% during the next five years compared to 26.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 201.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT)

The latest stats from [Applied Therapeutics Inc, APLT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.43 million was inferior to 3.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Applied Therapeutics Inc’s (APLT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 184.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4323, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4300. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4104. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4370. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4522. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3686, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3534. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3268.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Key Stats

There are 141,576K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 54.34 million. As of now, sales total 460 K while income totals -105,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 44,010 K.