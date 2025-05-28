Now that ASML Holding NV’s volume has hit 1.38 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) was 3.32% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $732.49. A 52-week range for ASML has been $578.51 – $1110.09.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 19.23% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.06%. With a float of $393.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44027 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 52.01%, operating margin of 33.76%, and the pretax margin is 33.9%.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ASML Holding NV stocks. The insider ownership of ASML Holding NV is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 17.37%.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.58% during the next five years compared to 24.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ASML Holding NV (ASML) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 23.73, a number that is poised to hit 6.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 30.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding NV (ASML)

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 19.76.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding NV’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 86.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $692.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $738.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $762.02 in the near term. At $767.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $773.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $750.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $744.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $739.50.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

There are 393,422K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 297.63 billion. As of now, sales total 30,583 M while income totals 8,193 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,156 M while its last quarter net income were 2,481 M.