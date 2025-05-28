Now that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s volume has hit 5.43 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

on Tuesday, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) opened at On Tuesday, remained unchanged from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. Price fluctuations for BTAI have ranged from $1.29 to $30.88 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 66.44% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.00% at the time writing. With a float of $5.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.06 million.

In an organization with 37 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.45%, operating margin of -2970.46%, and the pretax margin is -2163.17%.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc is 8.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16 ’24, was worth 58. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 165 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 19,957 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16 ’24, when Company’s CEO and President sold 3,117 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,131. This insider now owns 59,605 shares in total.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.52 and is forecasted to reach -11.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s (BTAI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 179.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7864, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.9837. However, in the short run, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4400. Second resistance stands at $1.4900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2500. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2000.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) Key Stats

There are currently 6,056K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,270 K according to its annual income of -59,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 170 K and its income totaled -7,250 K.