Now that Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR’s volume has hit 1.5 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

on Tuesday, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS) opened higher 3.41% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.40. Price fluctuations for VLRS have ranged from $3.49 to $9.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 21.75% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -161.53% at the time writing. With a float of $94.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7364 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.73%, operating margin of 9.8%, and the pretax margin is 1.93%.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR is 18.23%, while institutional ownership is 23.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 63,900. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 20,000 for $8.29, making the entire transaction worth $165,888.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -161.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.09% during the next five years compared to -4.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR’s (VLRS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.65 in the near term. At $4.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.25.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS) Key Stats

There are currently 116,598K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 523.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,142 M according to its annual income of 126,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 678,000 K and its income totaled -51,000 K.