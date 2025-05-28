Now that Global Business Travel Group Inc’s volume has hit 1.34 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE: GBTG) on Tuesday, soared 4.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.99. Within the past 52 weeks, GBTG’s price has moved between $5.73 and $9.60.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 34.42% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 186.91%. With a float of $179.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.70 million.

In an organization with 18000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.87%, operating margin of 6.74%, and the pretax margin is 0.7%.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Global Business Travel Group Inc is 62.52%, while institutional ownership is 30.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06 ’25, was worth 4,126,697. In this transaction Director of this company sold 517,130 shares at a rate of $7.98, taking the stock ownership to the 19,964,270 shares.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 186.91% per share during the next fiscal year.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE: GBTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.28 million. That was better than the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Global Business Travel Group Inc’s (GBTG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.85. However, in the short run, Global Business Travel Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.36. Second resistance stands at $6.45. The third major resistance level sits at $6.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.84.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE: GBTG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.00 billion based on 478,413K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,423 M and income totals -138,000 K. The company made 621,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 75,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.