Now that Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s volume has hit 3.08 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.59. Over the past 52 weeks, GPK has traded in a range of $20.86-$30.70.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 8.16% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.64%. With a float of $297.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $301.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 23000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.7%, operating margin of 12.25%, and the pretax margin is 9.67%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Co is 1.46%, while institutional ownership is 109.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’24, was worth 355,800. In this transaction SVP & CAO of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $29.65, taking the stock ownership to the 49,849 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,000 for $29.65, making the entire transaction worth $355,748.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.83% during the next five years compared to 25.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s (GPK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) saw its 5-day average volume 2.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 26.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.11 in the near term. At $23.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.34.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.92 billion has total of 301,760K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,807 M in contrast with the sum of 658,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,120 M and last quarter income was 127,000 K.