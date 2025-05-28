Now that Huntsman Corp’s volume has hit 3.24 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

on Tuesday, Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) opened higher 2.72% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.39. Price fluctuations for HUN have ranged from $11.15 to $25.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales slided by -0.89%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -337.24% at the time writing. With a float of $163.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.49%, operating margin of 0.92%, and the pretax margin is 0.4%.

Huntsman Corp (HUN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Huntsman Corp is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 88.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 07 ’25, was worth 503,405. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company bought 45,000 shares at a rate of $11.19, taking the stock ownership to the 6,600,227 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 42,000 for $11.74, making the entire transaction worth $492,954. This insider now owns 6,555,227 shares in total.

Huntsman Corp (HUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -337.24% per share during the next fiscal year.

Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Huntsman Corp (HUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntsman Corp (HUN)

The latest stats from [Huntsman Corp, HUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.25 million was inferior to 3.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Huntsman Corp’s (HUN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.04. The third major resistance level sits at $12.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.21.

Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) Key Stats

There are currently 173,746K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,036 M according to its annual income of -189,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,410 M and its income totaled -5,000 K.