Now that Liberty Global Ltd’s volume has hit 5.22 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYA) stock price up 1.98% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.59. LBTYA’s price has ranged from $8.09 to $14.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -15.64% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -176.92%. With a float of $166.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6820 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.34%, operating margin of -0.5%, and the pretax margin is -3.05%.

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Liberty Global Ltd is 51.70%, while institutional ownership is 45.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 295,844. In this transaction SVP & CAO of this company sold 30,283 shares at a rate of $9.77, taking the stock ownership to the 26,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s SVP & CAO sold 17,164 for $10.31, making the entire transaction worth $176,884. This insider now owns 28,065 shares in total.

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -176.92% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Liberty Global Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA)

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Global Ltd’s (LBTYA) raw stochastic average was set at 18.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.95 in the near term. At $10.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.20.

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.42 billion, the company has a total of 345,579K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,342 M while annual income is 1,588 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,171 M while its latest quarter income was -1,337 M.