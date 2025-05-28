Now that Lincoln Educational Services Corp’s volume has hit 0.52 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINC) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.59% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.02. Over the past 52 weeks, LINC has traded in a range of $10.06-$22.27.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 10.09%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.59%. With a float of $29.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2475 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.02%, operating margin of 4.19%, and the pretax margin is 3.93%.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Lincoln Educational Services Corp is 7.97%, while institutional ownership is 72.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 211,826. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $21.40, making the entire transaction worth $214,000. This insider now owns 87,230 shares in total.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.59% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lincoln Educational Services Corp’s (LINC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC)

The latest stats from [Lincoln Educational Services Corp, LINC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.28 million was superior to 0.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Lincoln Educational Services Corp’s (LINC) raw stochastic average was set at 99.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.67. The third major resistance level sits at $24.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.56.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 727.58 million has total of 31,593K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 440,060 K in contrast with the sum of 9,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 117,510 K and last quarter income was 1,940 K.