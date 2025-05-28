Now that Marriott International, Inc’s volume has hit 1.34 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) on Tuesday, soared 3.26% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $257.70. Within the past 52 weeks, MAR’s price has moved between $204.55 and $307.52.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 10.28% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.19%. With a float of $226.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 418000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.27%, operating margin of 15.15%, and the pretax margin is 12.56%.

Marriott International, Inc (MAR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Lodging industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Marriott International, Inc is 17.39%, while institutional ownership is 60.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 270,210. In this transaction CHRO & EVP, Global Ops. Serv. of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $270.21, taking the stock ownership to the 20,724 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s CHRO & EVP, Global Ops. Serv. sold 850 for $275.03, making the entire transaction worth $233,775. This insider now owns 19,874 shares in total.

Marriott International, Inc (MAR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.87% during the next five years compared to 17.02% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Marriott International, Inc (MAR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.78, a number that is poised to hit 2.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International, Inc (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.79.

During the past 100 days, Marriott International, Inc’s (MAR) raw stochastic average was set at 59.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $243.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $259.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $268.27 in the near term. At $270.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $274.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $262.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $257.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $255.73.

Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 72.88 billion based on 273,896K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,100 M and income totals 2,375 M. The company made 6,263 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 665,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.