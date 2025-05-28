Now that Mobileye Global Inc’s volume has hit 3.51 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) on Tuesday, soared 4.04% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.61. Within the past 52 weeks, MBLY’s price has moved between $10.48 and $33.26.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 15.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.93%. With a float of $94.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.25%, operating margin of -167.51%, and the pretax margin is -164.11%.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mobileye Global Inc is 88.40%, while institutional ownership is 13.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 1,085,956. In this transaction EVP of EPG Software of this company sold 67,493 shares at a rate of $16.09, taking the stock ownership to the 107,853 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 67,493 for $16.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,113,634.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.93% during the next five years compared to -56.11% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.38 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY)

The latest stats from [Mobileye Global Inc, MBLY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.53 million was inferior to 4.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Mobileye Global Inc’s (MBLY) raw stochastic average was set at 42.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.85. The third major resistance level sits at $17.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.09.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.19 billion based on 812,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,654 M and income totals -3,090 M. The company made 438,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -102,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.