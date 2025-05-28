Now that Opko Health Inc’s volume has hit 2.4 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

on Tuesday, Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) opened higher 3.97% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. Price fluctuations for OPK have ranged from $1.19 to $2.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 1.59% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -326.79% at the time writing. With a float of $350.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $671.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2997 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.12%, operating margin of -21.43%, and the pretax margin is -0.08%.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Opko Health Inc is 55.84%, while institutional ownership is 32.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10 ’25, was worth 169,712. In this transaction CEO & Chairman of this company bought 125,000 shares at a rate of $1.36, taking the stock ownership to the 214,001,448 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08 ’25, when Company’s CEO & Chairman bought 125,000 for $1.48, making the entire transaction worth $184,650. This insider now owns 213,876,448 shares in total.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -326.79% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.20% during the next five years compared to 32.04% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Opko Health Inc (OPK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opko Health Inc (OPK)

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) saw its 5-day average volume 2.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Opko Health Inc’s (OPK) raw stochastic average was set at 12.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4736, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5437. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3400 in the near term. At $1.3700, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2500. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2200.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) Key Stats

There are currently 793,053K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 713,140 K according to its annual income of -53,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 149,950 K and its income totaled -67,610 K.