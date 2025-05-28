Now that Qiagen NV’s volume has hit 1.89 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.28% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $42.05. Over the past 52 weeks, QGEN has traded in a range of $37.63-$47.92.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 6.09% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.54%. With a float of $214.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.56 million.

In an organization with 5765 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.01%, operating margin of 5.9%, and the pretax margin is 6.91%.

Qiagen NV (QGEN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Qiagen NV is 0.79%, while institutional ownership is 72.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 11 ’24, was worth 1,150,000.

Qiagen NV (QGEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.54% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Qiagen NV’s (QGEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.4 million. That was better than the volume of 1.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Qiagen NV’s (QGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 53.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.78. However, in the short run, Qiagen NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.11. Second resistance stands at $44.36. The third major resistance level sits at $44.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.03.

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.48 billion has total of 222,291K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,978 M in contrast with the sum of 83,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 483,460 K and last quarter income was 90,760 K.