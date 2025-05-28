Now that Semtech Corp’s volume has hit 4.11 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) was 4.02% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $37.28. A 52-week range for SMTC has been $24.05 – $79.52.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 10.96% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 88.94%. With a float of $85.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.27 million.

In an organization with 1838 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.17%, operating margin of 5.74%, and the pretax margin is -20.24%.

Semtech Corp (SMTC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Semtech Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Semtech Corp is 1.13%, while institutional ownership is 112.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 01 ’25, was worth 34,890. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 1,013 shares at a rate of $34.44, taking the stock ownership to the 14,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,013 for $34.80, making the entire transaction worth $35,247.

Semtech Corp (SMTC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.94% per share during the next fiscal year.

Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Semtech Corp (SMTC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Semtech Corp (SMTC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, Semtech Corp’s (SMTC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.46. However, in the short run, Semtech Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.23. Second resistance stands at $39.69. The third major resistance level sits at $40.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.13.

Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) Key Stats

There are 86,623K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.36 billion. As of now, sales total 909,290 K while income totals -161,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 251,000 K while its last quarter net income were 39,140 K.