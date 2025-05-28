Now that Symbotic Inc’s volume has hit 2.34 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) was 6.80% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $28.75. A 52-week range for SYM has been $16.32 – $42.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 37.58% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.14%. With a float of $43.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.38 million.

In an organization with 1650 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.71%, operating margin of -5.09%, and the pretax margin is -3.09%.

Symbotic Inc (SYM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Symbotic Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Symbotic Inc is 59.81%, while institutional ownership is 37.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 368,520. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,218 for $28.75, making the entire transaction worth $35,024.

Symbotic Inc (SYM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 79.36% during the next five years compared to -415.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Symbotic Inc (SYM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Symbotic Inc (SYM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Symbotic Inc’s (SYM) raw stochastic average was set at 80.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.31. However, in the short run, Symbotic Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.57. Second resistance stands at $32.44. The third major resistance level sits at $33.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.77.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Key Stats

There are 589,611K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.11 billion. As of now, sales total 1,788 M while income totals -13,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 549,650 K while its last quarter net income were -3,920 K.