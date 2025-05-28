Now that Under Armour Inc’s volume has hit 3.09 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) stock price up 5.13% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.24. UA’s price has ranged from $4.62 to $10.62 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.89%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.86%. With a float of $117.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.47%, operating margin of -2.25%, and the pretax margin is -2.51%.

Under Armour Inc (UA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc is 72.38%, while institutional ownership is 22.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’24, was worth 272,604. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $9.09, taking the stock ownership to the 494,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 30,000 for $9.09, making the entire transaction worth $272,604.

Under Armour Inc (UA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Under Armour Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc (UA)

The latest stats from [Under Armour Inc, UA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.17 million was inferior to 4.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 60.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.76. The third major resistance level sits at $6.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.06.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.90 billion, the company has a total of 429,858K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,164 M while annual income is -201,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,181 M while its latest quarter income was -67,460 K.