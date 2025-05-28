Now that Ventas Inc’s volume has hit 3.34 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) on Tuesday, soared 1.45% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $64.12. Within the past 52 weeks, VTR’s price has moved between $46.37 and $71.36.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 5.13% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 183.33%. With a float of $449.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.21 million.

In an organization with 498 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.67%, operating margin of 15.1%, and the pretax margin is 2.04%.

Ventas Inc (VTR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ventas Inc is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 99.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 1,133,139. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 69,592 for $64.59, making the entire transaction worth $4,495,212. This insider now owns 168,364 shares in total.

Ventas Inc (VTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 183.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 69.18% during the next five years compared to -30.13% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Ventas Inc (VTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 79.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ventas Inc (VTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Ventas Inc’s (VTR) raw stochastic average was set at 57.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.66. However, in the short run, Ventas Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.38. Second resistance stands at $65.71. The third major resistance level sits at $66.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.77.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 88.06 billion based on 451,298K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,924 M and income totals 81,150 K. The company made 1,358 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 46,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.