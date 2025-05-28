NRG Energy Inc (NRG) plunged -0.58 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) on Tuesday, plunged -0.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $157.82. Within the past 52 weeks, NRG’s price has moved between $65.11 and $161.78.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 39.75% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.38%. With a float of $191.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15637 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.68%, operating margin of 9.17%, and the pretax margin is 5.93%.

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Independent Power Producers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NRG Energy Inc is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 97.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 13 ’25, was worth 1,952,600. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $97.63, taking the stock ownership to the 69,454 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 20,000 for $97.63, making the entire transaction worth $1,952,618.

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.26% during the next five years compared to -20.43% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) Trading Performance Indicators

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.02 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.69.

During the past 100 days, NRG Energy Inc’s (NRG) raw stochastic average was set at 94.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $159.16 in the near term. At $161.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $163.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $155.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $151.40.

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.68 billion based on 195,510K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 28,130 M and income totals 1,125 M. The company made 8,585 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 733,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.