NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) kicked off at the price of $198.90: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $192.15. Over the past 52 weeks, NXPI has traded in a range of $148.09-$296.08.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.08%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.23%. With a float of $252.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.47%, operating margin of 26.63%, and the pretax margin is 23.89%.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of NXP Semiconductors NV is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 93.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 204,860. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $204.86, taking the stock ownership to the 8,828 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,000 for $204.86, making the entire transaction worth $204,860.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.23% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.11% during the next five years compared to 62.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NXP Semiconductors NV’s (NXPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.18, a number that is poised to hit 2.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Looking closely at NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI), its last 5-days average volume was 3.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.22.

During the past 100 days, NXP Semiconductors NV’s (NXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 47.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $190.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $217.80. However, in the short run, NXP Semiconductors NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $201.64. Second resistance stands at $204.38. The third major resistance level sits at $208.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $194.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $191.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $188.30.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 50.25 billion has total of 252,629K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,614 M in contrast with the sum of 2,510 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,835 M and last quarter income was 490,000 K.