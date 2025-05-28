ODDITY Tech Ltd (ODD) posted a 12.30% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: ODD) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $69.65. Over the past 52 weeks, ODD has traded in a range of $32.71-$73.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 57.73%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.07%. With a float of $25.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 489 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 72.93%, operating margin of 16.96%, and the pretax margin is 18.66%.

ODDITY Tech Ltd (ODD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of ODDITY Tech Ltd is 42.26%, while institutional ownership is 80.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 710,000. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 5,500,000 for $70.08, making the entire transaction worth $385,440,000.

ODDITY Tech Ltd (ODD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.18% during the next five years compared to 67.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: ODD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ODDITY Tech Ltd’s (ODD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ODDITY Tech Ltd (ODD)

Looking closely at ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: ODD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.71.

During the past 100 days, ODDITY Tech Ltd’s (ODD) raw stochastic average was set at 97.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.40. However, in the short run, ODDITY Tech Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $73.53. Second resistance stands at $75.13. The third major resistance level sits at $77.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $66.07.

ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: ODD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.02 billion has total of 55,828K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 647,040 K in contrast with the sum of 101,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 268,080 K and last quarter income was 37,830 K.