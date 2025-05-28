Okta Inc (OKTA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 21.40% last month.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) on Tuesday, soared 1.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $123.72. Within the past 52 weeks, OKTA’s price has moved between $70.56 and $127.57.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 35.64% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.94%. With a float of $166.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5914 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 76.32%, operating margin of -2.84%, and the pretax margin is 1.76%.

Okta Inc (OKTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Okta Inc is 4.99%, while institutional ownership is 84.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11 ’25, was worth 708,836. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 7,005 shares at a rate of $101.19, taking the stock ownership to the 19,067 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,005 for $101.19, making the entire transaction worth $708,836.

Okta Inc (OKTA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.94% per share during the next fiscal year.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Okta Inc (OKTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Okta Inc (OKTA)

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) saw its 5-day average volume 3.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.83.

During the past 100 days, Okta Inc’s (OKTA) raw stochastic average was set at 95.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $127.28 in the near term. At $129.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $130.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.43. The third support level lies at $120.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.96 billion based on 173,603K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,610 M and income totals 28,000 K. The company made 682,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 23,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.