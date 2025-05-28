OmniAb Inc (OABI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,150 K

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) on Tuesday, plunged -3.62% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.38. Within the past 52 weeks, OABI’s price has moved between $1.35 and $4.96.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 1.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.07%. With a float of $97.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 114 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.87%, operating margin of -264.71%, and the pretax margin is -254.78%.

OmniAb Inc (OABI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of OmniAb Inc is 19.29%, while institutional ownership is 52.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 45,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $1.52, taking the stock ownership to the 145,274 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $1.46, making the entire transaction worth $36,500. This insider now owns 38,333 shares in total.

OmniAb Inc (OABI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.07% per share during the next fiscal year.

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) Trading Performance Indicators

OmniAb Inc (OABI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OmniAb Inc (OABI)

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, OmniAb Inc’s (OABI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9261, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3772. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3893 in the near term. At $1.4487, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2953, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2607. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2013.

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 162.70 million based on 122,135K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,390 K and income totals -62,030 K. The company made 4,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.