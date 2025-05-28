On Holding AG (ONON) with a beta value of 2.35 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

on Tuesday, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) opened higher 3.83% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $58.44. Price fluctuations for ONON have ranged from $34.59 to $64.05 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 58.56%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.86% at the time writing. With a float of $219.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3254 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.62%, operating margin of 9.86%, and the pretax margin is 8.98%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 32.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 1,791,238. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Other: Co-Founder proposed sale 211,054 for $60.25, making the entire transaction worth $12,716,004.

On Holding AG (ONON) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for On Holding AG (ONON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Looking closely at On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON), its last 5-days average volume was 4.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 88.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.69. However, in the short run, On Holding AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.19. Second resistance stands at $61.70. The third major resistance level sits at $62.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.39.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

There are currently 629,653K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,633 M according to its annual income of 275,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 808,270 K and its income totaled 63,070 K.