OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.50. Over the past 52 weeks, OSW has traded in a range of $14.21-$23.01.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 55.59% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.24%. With a float of $98.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.70 million.

In an organization with 5191 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.88%, operating margin of 8.62%, and the pretax margin is 7.84%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 102.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 274,557. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,189 shares at a rate of $19.35, taking the stock ownership to the 156,728 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 20,000 for $19.31, making the entire transaction worth $386,200.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.24% per share during the next fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s (OSW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.06. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s (OSW) raw stochastic average was set at 57.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.12. However, in the short run, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.50. Second resistance stands at $19.74. The third major resistance level sits at $20.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.22.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.98 billion has total of 104,667K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 895,020 K in contrast with the sum of 72,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 219,630 K and last quarter income was 15,270 K.