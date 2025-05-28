Open Lending Corp (LPRO) posted a -12.44% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

on Tuesday, Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) opened lower -4.69% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.92. Price fluctuations for LPRO have ranged from $0.70 to $6.97 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -3.11%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.00% at the time writing. With a float of $108.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 205 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -36.88%, operating margin of -407.08%, and the pretax margin is -404.35%.

Open Lending Corp (LPRO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Open Lending Corp is 9.27%, while institutional ownership is 46.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 24,996. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 12,975 shares at a rate of $1.93, taking the stock ownership to the 46,446 shares.

Open Lending Corp (LPRO) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Open Lending Corp (LPRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.21. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Looking closely at Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Open Lending Corp’s (LPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 163.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7921, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7252. However, in the short run, Open Lending Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9537. Second resistance stands at $2.0773. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7407, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6513. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5277.

Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) Key Stats

There are currently 119,783K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 219.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,020 K according to its annual income of -135,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,390 K and its income totaled 620 K.