Organon & Co (OGN) kicked off at the price of $9.14: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

on Tuesday, Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN) opened higher 5.18% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.69. Price fluctuations for OGN have ranged from $8.01 to $23.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.67% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.05% at the time writing. With a float of $258.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.96 million.

The firm has a total of 10000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.18%, operating margin of 22.2%, and the pretax margin is 10.68%.

Organon & Co (OGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Organon & Co is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 80.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 100,591. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,469 shares at a rate of $8.07, taking the stock ownership to the 12,469 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 07 ’25, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer bought 5,500 for $8.77, making the entire transaction worth $48,235. This insider now owns 62,974 shares in total.

Organon & Co (OGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.05% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.19% during the next five years compared to -23.49% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Organon & Co (OGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Organon & Co (OGN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Organon & Co, OGN], we can find that recorded value of 5.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Organon & Co’s (OGN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.67. The third major resistance level sits at $10.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.23.

Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN) Key Stats

There are currently 259,956K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,403 M according to its annual income of 864,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,513 M and its income totaled 87,000 K.