Ouster Inc (OUST) with a beta value of 2.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) on Tuesday, soared 5.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.29. Within the past 52 weeks, OUST’s price has moved between $5.84 and $16.88.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 59.05%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.39%. With a float of $48.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 192 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.49%, operating margin of -86.75%, and the pretax margin is -80.32%.

Ouster Inc (OUST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc is 10.21%, while institutional ownership is 41.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 348,447. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 26 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 5,800 for $11.24, making the entire transaction worth $65,194. This insider now owns 220,762 shares in total.

Ouster Inc (OUST) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.39% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.92% during the next five years compared to 56.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Ouster Inc (OUST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc (OUST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.35 million, its volume of 1.08 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 47.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.07 in the near term. At $11.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.89.

Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 582.60 million based on 53,766K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 111,100 K and income totals -97,050 K. The company made 32,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.