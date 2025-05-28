Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.74% last month.

on Tuesday, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) opened higher 0.38% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $186.75. Price fluctuations for PANW have ranged from $142.01 to $208.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 22.69% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.43% at the time writing. With a float of $660.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $665.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15289 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.56%, operating margin of 11.09%, and the pretax margin is 14.91%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Palo Alto Networks Inc is 0.98%, while institutional ownership is 78.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 500,158. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Product Officer sold 120,774 for $189.27, making the entire transaction worth $22,859,094. This insider now owns 293,010 shares in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.43% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) saw its 5-day average volume 9.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.58.

During the past 100 days, Palo Alto Networks Inc’s (PANW) raw stochastic average was set at 67.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $179.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $182.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $188.86 in the near term. At $190.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $191.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $186.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $185.13. The third support level lies at $183.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Key Stats

There are currently 666,800K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 125.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,028 M according to its annual income of 2,578 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,257 M and its income totaled 267,300 K.