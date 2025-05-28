Paramount Global (PARA) volume exceeds 4.33 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

on Tuesday, Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) opened higher 0.50% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.97. Price fluctuations for PARA have ranged from $9.54 to $13.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 1.81% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.16% at the time writing. With a float of $597.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $633.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.23%, operating margin of 6.2%, and the pretax margin is -18.13%.

Paramount Global (PARA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Paramount Global is 11.41%, while institutional ownership is 70.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 12 ’24, was worth 973,047. In this transaction Office of the CEO of this company sold 85,355 shares at a rate of $11.40, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12 ’24, when Company’s Trustee is Officer proposed sale 85,355 for $11.40, making the entire transaction worth $973,124.

Paramount Global (PARA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Paramount Global (PARA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Global (PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) saw its 5-day average volume 5.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Paramount Global’s (PARA) raw stochastic average was set at 78.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.08 in the near term. At $12.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.86.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Key Stats

There are currently 670,710K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,213 M according to its annual income of -6,190 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,192 M and its income totaled 152,000 K.