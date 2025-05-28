Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) volume exceeds 3.78 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) stock price up 4.98% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.82. PGRE’s price has ranged from $3.75 to $5.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 0.38%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.52%. With a float of $184.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 316 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.85%, operating margin of 18.73%, and the pretax margin is -7.72%.

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Paramount Group Inc is 15.98%, while institutional ownership is 72.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21 ’25, was worth 41,470. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.15, taking the stock ownership to the 751,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14 ’25, when Company’s Chairman, CEO and President bought 50,000 for $4.08, making the entire transaction worth $203,900. This insider now owns 741,812 shares in total.

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -29.87% during the next five years compared to -5.94% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Paramount Group Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.96 million, its volume of 5.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Paramount Group Inc’s (PGRE) raw stochastic average was set at 98.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.22 in the near term. At $6.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.62.

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.45 billion, the company has a total of 219,225K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 757,450 K while annual income is -46,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 187,020 K while its latest quarter income was -10,030 K.