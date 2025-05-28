Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) kicked off at the price of $10.56: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) on Tuesday, soared 3.83% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.17. Within the past 52 weeks, PK’s price has moved between $8.27 and $15.79.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 15.53%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -75.08%. With a float of $194.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 91 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.97%, operating margin of 11.51%, and the pretax margin is 3.05%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Hotel & Motel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is 2.88%, while institutional ownership is 97.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 235,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $11.75, taking the stock ownership to the 157,478 shares.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.00% during the next five years compared to -6.81% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) Trading Performance Indicators

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.33 million, its volume of 4.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s (PK) raw stochastic average was set at 38.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.70 in the near term. At $10.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.88.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.11 billion based on 199,892K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,599 M and income totals 212,000 K. The company made 630,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -57,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.