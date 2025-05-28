Paysafe Limited (PSFE) kicked off at the price of $12.45: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

on Tuesday, Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) opened higher 3.58% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $12.02. Price fluctuations for PSFE have ranged from $11.60 to $26.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 4.59%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.82% at the time writing. With a float of $29.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.98%, operating margin of 7.95%, and the pretax margin is 0.82%.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Paysafe Limited is 49.61%, while institutional ownership is 36.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23 ’24, was worth 540,857.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.82% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Paysafe Limited (PSFE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.16. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paysafe Limited (PSFE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.38 million, its volume of 0.63 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Paysafe Limited’s (PSFE) raw stochastic average was set at 6.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.74 in the near term. At $13.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.55.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) Key Stats

There are currently 59,888K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 738.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,705 M according to its annual income of 22,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 401,000 K and its income totaled -19,470 K.