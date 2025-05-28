PBF Energy Inc (PBF) volume exceeds 3.03 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) stock price up 0.30% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $20.29. PBF’s price has ranged from $13.61 to $49.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.41% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -38.05%. With a float of $82.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.66 million.

The firm has a total of 3855 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.2%, operating margin of -4.3%, and the pretax margin is -4.6%.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc is 28.88%, while institutional ownership is 79.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 15 ’25, was worth 216,558. In this transaction Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $14.44, taking the stock ownership to the 30,774,998 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 09 ’25, when Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 bought 15,000 for $13.98, making the entire transaction worth $209,626. This insider now owns 30,757,998 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.05% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PBF Energy Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PBF Energy Inc, PBF], we can find that recorded value of 2.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 37.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.80. The third major resistance level sits at $21.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.51.

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.35 billion, the company has a total of 115,647K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 33,115 M while annual income is -533,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,066 M while its latest quarter income was -401,800 K.