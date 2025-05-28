PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) volume exceeds 0.95 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) on Tuesday, plunged -9.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. Within the past 52 weeks, PDSB’s price has moved between $0.85 and $4.42.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.15%. With a float of $43.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.45 million.

The firm has a total of 24 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 3.78%, while institutional ownership is 17.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28 ’25, was worth 25,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,060 shares at a rate of $1.66, taking the stock ownership to the 61,213 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 15,061 for $1.66, making the entire transaction worth $25,001. This insider now owns 78,851 shares in total.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.45% during the next five years compared to 6.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Trading Performance Indicators

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.33 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PDS Biotechnology Corporation, PDSB], we can find that recorded value of 1.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s (PDSB) raw stochastic average was set at 42.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2496, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0983. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6850. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3750, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3200. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2200.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 65.37 million based on 45,710K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -37,610 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.