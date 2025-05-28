Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) posted a -6.33% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) stock price up 5.07% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.87. PEB’s price has ranged from $7.41 to $15.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.45% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -47.44%. With a float of $115.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.28 million.

The firm has a total of 60 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.76%, operating margin of 5.63%, and the pretax margin is -2.29%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 2.36%, while institutional ownership is 119.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21 ’24, was worth 164,840. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 13,000 shares at a rate of $12.68, taking the stock ownership to the 1,395,284 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15 ’24, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 7,000 for $12.06, making the entire transaction worth $84,390. This insider now owns 1,382,284 shares in total.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, PEB], we can find that recorded value of 1.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) raw stochastic average was set at 28.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.64. The third major resistance level sits at $9.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.58.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.11 billion, the company has a total of 118,685K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,453 M while annual income is -4,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 320,270 K while its latest quarter income was -32,950 K.