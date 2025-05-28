Pentair plc (PNR) with a beta value of 1.09 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) was 3.04% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $96.79. A 52-week range for PNR has been $72.63 – $110.71.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.07% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.63%. With a float of $163.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.50 million.

The firm has a total of 9750 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.55%, operating margin of 20.69%, and the pretax margin is 18.36%.

Pentair plc (PNR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pentair plc stocks. The insider ownership of Pentair plc is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28 ’25, was worth 589,827. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,558 shares at a rate of $89.94, taking the stock ownership to the 26,313 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 6,558 for $89.94, making the entire transaction worth $589,827.

Pentair plc (PNR) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.27% during the next five years compared to 12.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pentair plc (PNR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.22. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.88, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pentair plc (PNR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pentair plc, PNR], we can find that recorded value of 1.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, Pentair plc’s (PNR) raw stochastic average was set at 80.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $100.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $101.15. The third major resistance level sits at $102.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $96.26.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) Key Stats

There are 164,527K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.41 billion. As of now, sales total 4,083 M while income totals 625,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,010 M while its last quarter net income were 154,900 K.