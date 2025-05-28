Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) volume exceeds 0.57 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) stock price up 3.22% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $31.03. PRDO’s price has ranged from $20.23 to $32.03 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 1.74% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.57%. With a float of $59.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.54 million.

In an organization with 5690 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 80.78%, operating margin of 24.75%, and the pretax margin is 28.25%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Perdoceo Education Corporation is 8.66%, while institutional ownership is 96.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 438,708. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 4,038 for $32.00, making the entire transaction worth $129,216. This insider now owns 45,876 shares in total.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.57% per share during the next fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Perdoceo Education Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was better than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Perdoceo Education Corporation’s (PRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 99.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.38. However, in the short run, Perdoceo Education Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.40. Second resistance stands at $32.77. The third major resistance level sits at $33.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.27.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.10 billion, the company has a total of 65,536K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 681,260 K while annual income is 147,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 213,000 K while its latest quarter income was 43,690 K.