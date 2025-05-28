Phreesia Inc (PHR) 20 Days SMA touches -0.95%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) stock price up 3.70% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $24.06. PHR’s price has ranged from $17.07 to $30.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 27.79%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.69%. With a float of $54.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2082 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.44%, operating margin of -13.84%, and the pretax margin is -13.29%.

Phreesia Inc (PHR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Phreesia Inc is 8.19%, while institutional ownership is 95.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21 ’25, was worth 5,991. In this transaction SVP, Life Sciences of this company sold 260 shares at a rate of $23.04, taking the stock ownership to the 8,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22 ’25, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 1,330 for $23.70, making the entire transaction worth $31,521. This insider now owns 22,592 shares in total.

Phreesia Inc (PHR) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.69% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Phreesia Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phreesia Inc (PHR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.47 million, its volume of 0.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Phreesia Inc’s (PHR) raw stochastic average was set at 37.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.30 in the near term. At $25.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.62.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.48 billion, the company has a total of 59,460K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 419,810 K while annual income is -58,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 109,680 K while its latest quarter income was -6,390 K.