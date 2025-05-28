Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) is -0.48% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) stock price up 3.53% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.52. PDM’s price has ranged from $5.46 to $11.11 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -0.15% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 73.33%. With a float of $122.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.41 million.

In an organization with 150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.23%, operating margin of 13.13%, and the pretax margin is -10.8%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc is 1.34%, while institutional ownership is 87.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02 ’25, was worth 109,493. In this transaction President & Chief Exec. Off of this company bought 16,615 shares at a rate of $6.59, taking the stock ownership to the 440,492 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $6.00, making the entire transaction worth $18,000. This insider now owns 67,767 shares in total.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.18 million. That was better than the volume of 0.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc’s (PDM) raw stochastic average was set at 34.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.54. However, in the short run, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.86. Second resistance stands at $6.96. The third major resistance level sits at $7.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.41. The third support level lies at $6.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 839.75 million, the company has a total of 124,408K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 570,320 K while annual income is -79,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 142,690 K while its latest quarter income was -10,100 K.