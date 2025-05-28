Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) 20 Days SMA touches 12.77%: The odds favor the bear

on Tuesday, Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) opened higher 4.79% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.02. Price fluctuations for PBI have ranged from $4.62 to $11.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -6.64%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.83% at the time writing. With a float of $178.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.43%, operating margin of 11.8%, and the pretax margin is -3.65%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pitney Bowes, Inc is 1.66%, while institutional ownership is 70.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 1,873. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $9.37, taking the stock ownership to the 200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 23 ’25, when Company’s EVP/Gen Counsel & Corp Sec sold 2,045 for $8.40, making the entire transaction worth $17,178. This insider now owns 23,360 shares in total.

Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.83% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.38 million, its volume of 2.92 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Pitney Bowes, Inc’s (PBI) raw stochastic average was set at 87.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.71 in the near term. At $10.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.57.

Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) Key Stats

There are currently 183,030K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,027 M according to its annual income of -203,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 493,420 K and its income totaled 35,420 K.