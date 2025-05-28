Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.53 million

On Tuesday, Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) was 5.32% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.51. A 52-week range for PLTK has been $3.97 – $9.07.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 6.74%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.89%. With a float of $68.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $375.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 72.64%, operating margin of 13.6%, and the pretax margin is 9.47%.

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Playtika Holding Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Playtika Holding Corp is 81.82%, while institutional ownership is 16.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 992,820. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $4.96, taking the stock ownership to the 199,947,048 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 47,484 for $4.80, making the entire transaction worth $228,099. This insider now owns 199,899,564 shares in total.

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.78% during the next five years compared to -9.18% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.77 million, its volume of 1.78 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Playtika Holding Corp’s (PLTK) raw stochastic average was set at 21.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.82 in the near term. At $4.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.41.

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) Key Stats

There are 375,217K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.78 billion. As of now, sales total 2,549 M while income totals 162,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 706,000 K while its last quarter net income were 30,600 K.